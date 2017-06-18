Multiple people injured in shooting at Myrtle Beach that was live streamed on Facebook

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Myrtle Beach early Sunday morning.

The Myrtle Beach Sun News reported that video of the incident was live streamed to Facebook where it had more than a million views.

Police responded to the scene of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday up to break up a fight.

A man pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to police. He then allegedly carjacked a vehicle and fled the scene.

Seven people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, including the shooter, who was shot by an armed security officer, according to police.