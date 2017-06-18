× Iran launches missiles into Syria

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announced on Sunday that it launched several missiles into Syria, targeting ISIS fighters in retaliation for the attacks in Tehran on June 7th.

“In this operation, several ground-to-ground mid-range missiles were fired from IRGC bases in Kermanshah Province and targeted Takfiri forces in the Deir Ezzor region in Eastern Syria,” the IRGC said in a statement published on its official news website, Sepah News.

The IRGC uses the term Takfiri to describe ISIS.