Crash in Winston-Salem closes intersection of North Patterson Avenue and Motor Road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A crash in Winston-Salem on Sunday has closed the intersection of North Patterson Avenue and Motor Road.

The city said in a press release issued shortly before 4 p.m. that the intersection will be closed for several hours.

A crash happened at the intersection, but no other details about the incident have been released. It remains uncertain when the road will reopen to traffic.

Drivers should avoid the area.