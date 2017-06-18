Crash in Winston-Salem closes intersection of North Patterson Avenue and Motor Road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A crash in Winston-Salem on Sunday has closed the intersection of North Patterson Avenue and Motor Road.
The city said in a press release issued shortly before 4 p.m. that the intersection will be closed for several hours.
A crash happened at the intersection, but no other details about the incident have been released. It remains uncertain when the road will reopen to traffic.
Drivers should avoid the area.
36.157398 -80.251540