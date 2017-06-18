× 2 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two people are dead after a crash involving two cars Saturday night in Greensboro, according to police.

Jason Wayne Hall and Eric David Maull have been identified as the victims, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Police said the crash happened at about 8:47 p.m. on South Holden Road and Frazier Road.

Hall was driving a 2006 Nissan Maxima northbound on South Holden Road and collided with a 2003 Volkswagen Passat driven by Eric David Maull, according to police.

Hall and Maull sustained life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital were they were pronounced dead.

The wreck had closed portions of Frazier and South Holden roads on Saturday night.