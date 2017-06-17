Woman says she was bullied at North Carolina Starbucks for wearing Donald Trump shirt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A woman claims she was bullied at a North Carolina Starbucks because of her Donald Trump shirt.

Kayla Hart told WJZY that it happened Wednesday morning at one of the chain’s locations in the Charlotte neighborhood of Dilworth.

Hart claims that she walked in wearing a Trump T-shirt and was mocked by employees.

“They shouted out ‘build a wall’ and shoved a drink at me and then all the baristas in the back started cracking up laughing,” Hart said.

She also said the words “Build a Wall” were printed on her receipt.

Hart then emailed Starbucks customer service about the incident.

Starbucks sent WJZY a message about the incident, saying that the company failed to meet the customer’s expectations.

“This experience is not consistent with our standards or the welcoming and respectful experience we aim to provide every customer who visit our stores,” the statement read, in part. “We have spoken with our store partners about this situation and are using this as a coaching opportunity for the future.”