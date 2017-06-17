× Man drowns off NC coast while trying to rescue teen girls from rip current

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. — A man drowned off the North Carolina coast while trying to rescue two teenage girls.

WITN reported that it happened shortly before 11 a.m. at an unguarded portion of Atlanta Beach. The man has not been identified.

He went into the water to rescue the girls after he heard them screaming and drowned after being caught in a rip current.

Both girls were able to safely get out of the water, although it remains uncertain how they were rescued.

Crews were called to the scene and performed CPR and then took the victim to the hospital.

Red flags had been flying at the beach, indicating a high risk for swimming, according to WITN.