Police investigate fatal shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A person who was taken to the hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound on Saturday morning has died, according to police.

Detectives are currently trying to identify the victim and establish the facts that led to his death, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Marchester Way at about 7:21 a.m. in reference to an unknown problem.

Arriving officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and emergency workers took the victim to a hospital.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.