Man dies after early morning shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man who was injured in an early morning shooting in Greensboro on Saturday has died from his injuries.

Dexter Cornelius Brown, 34, of Greensboro, died after being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Officers responded to the 300 block of West Camel Street at about 1:30 a.m. in reference to the crime.

Police said the victim and the suspect appeared to have known each other and the incident does not appear to be random.

There was an altercation between the two and the victim was shot, according to police.

Police have not released the exact circumstances surrounding the incident or information about the suspect.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.