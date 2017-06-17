× Man charged with first-degree murder in death of man in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police have arrested a man in connection to the murder of another man, according to Greensboro police.

Willie Edward Davis, 31, of Greensboro, faces a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the death of Dexter Cornelius Brown, 34, of Greensboro.

Officers responded to the 300 block of West Camel Street at about 1:30 a.m. in reference to the crime.

Arriving officers found the victim and Brown died after being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Police said the victim and the suspect appeared to have known each other and the incident does not appear to be random.

There was an altercation between the two and the victim was shot, according to police.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.