Crash in Greensboro closes portions of Frazier, South Holden roads

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash on Saturday night has closed Frazier Road from Glen Hollow Road to Lamroc Road and South Holden Road from Farmington Drive to Darden Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. There is no word on when the roads will reopen or any details about the crash.