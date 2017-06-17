× 1 person injured after shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting Saturday morning in Greensboro, according to police.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Marchester Way at about 7:21 a.m. in reference to an unknown problem, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Arriving officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and emergency workers took the victim to a hospital.

Police have not released details about the name of the victim, the extent of the injuries, the circumstances surrounding the incident or any suspect information.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.