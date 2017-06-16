In Friday's Money Matters, Bobbi Rebel discusses the influx in visits to North Carolina parks, Twitter's page tweaks and more.
Twitter tweaks page design
-
Money Matters: AT&T bringing jobs back to US, plans for NC theme park and more
-
Facebook message leads to arrest of Oklahoma elementary teacher
-
For two dozen, getting stuck on Six Flags ride no joking matter
-
Twitter sues Trump administration to protect anonymous anti-Trump account
-
Greensboro memorial honoring murdered 7-year-old girl vandalized
-
-
Statue of Liberty goes dark, lights up — and the symbolism is not lost
-
Organizations ‘UNITE’ to show support for special needs
-
Money Matters: Greensboro business development, Stock Market numbers and more
-
Twitter is purging ‘terror accounts’ at a dizzying rate
-
Parents have three sets of twins – who all share the same birthday
-
-
Money Matters: Gas prices on the rise, out-of-state sales tax and more
-
Money Matters: Interest in building the border wall, Home Depot’s hiring spree and more
-
Money Matters: Airbnb in NC, hardests working NC cities and more