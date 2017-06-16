SC deputy helps stranded bride-to-be make her wedding on time

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is thanking a deputy for helping her get to her wedding on time after her limo broke down.

Kelly Bushey was in a limo with her wedding party when it broke down on the side of the road, about 30 miles away from the chapel she was getting married at.

In midst of the chaos, her bridal party was able to flag down one of their guest buses and a local sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy helped her get to the wedding as planned and on time.

“His service to me, my new husband, and my family that day will always be something that I will hold dear in my heart,” she wrote in the post. “Not, only did he get me to the church on time, but he made my first ride in a sheriff’s car very enjoyable!”

Bushey wrote a thank-you letter to the Greenville County Police Department, which they posted on Facebook.

The entire post read:

“He got her to the church on time :)… It is hard to put into words the feelings you have on your wedding day. You feel joy, appreciation, nervousness and unconditional love for everyone around you. The one feeling I never thought I would experience on my wedding day was worry. But, after ten minutes of my bridal party being in a hot and steamy limo with sweat beading down our faces, I began to worry. My worry then turned into fear when our limo broke down on the side of the road 30 minutes away from the chapel. Luckily, my bridal party took action and flagged down one of our guest buses and a local Greenville Sheriff. Fearing that I would have to get on the bus with several of our wedding guests and possibly be late to the ceremony, Deputy East came to my rescue. His service to me, my new husband, and my family that day will always be something that I will hold dear in my heart. Not, only did he get me to the church on time, but he made my first ride in a sheriff’s car very enjoyable! He put my wedding jitters at ease and made my sister and I laugh on several occasions. By the time we arrived to the chapel I had to giggle at the thought of how my escort may look to my guests. Not many brides can say they arrived to their wedding in a sheriff’s car, but I feel honored that the Greenville Sheriff”s Department took time out of their day to make sure my wedding could go on as planned and on time. I will forever be thankful for your service!” -Kelly Bushey