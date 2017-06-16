× Nearly 10% of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows, survey says

Yes, this is actually a thing.

A national survey conducted by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy reported that 7 percent of American adults believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows. Statistically, that comes out to be 16.4 million people, according to the Washington Post.

Additionally, 48% said they aren’t sure where chocolate milk even comes from.

Some experts believe Americans lack of agricultural knowledge has to do with little exposure to the issue.

“At the end of the day, it’s an exposure issue,” said Cecily Upton, co-founder of FoodCorps, educating students about nutrition. “Right now, we’re conditioned to think that if you need food, you go to the store. Nothing in our educational framework teaches kids where food comes from before that point.”

According to FoodCorp, the past 20 years has seen a major movement toward re-educating Americans on nutrition and where food comes from.

The survey was taken in April and included more than 1,000 adults over the age of 18.

If you’re still wondering, white milk comes from cows and the chocolate gets added later.