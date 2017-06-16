‘Meet me out back’: Man accused of pulling gun over French fry order at McDonald’s

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — An Arizona man is accused of pulling a gun on McDonald’s employees after being upset with his french fry order.

On June 9, Michael Vasquez, 30, became aggressive after the employees “disrespected” him and tossed his french fries across the counter to him, police say.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Vasquez inside the business with an exposed handgun tucked into his waistband. The two victims told police that Vasquez was upset over a problem with his order.

When the employees tried to address the problem, Vasquez allegedly became aggressive and told the employees to “meet me out back.” While yelling this to the employees, Vasquez was holding his shirt up and displaying his gun.

Vasquez is charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.