Man seriously injured in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in Greensboro late Thursday night, according to a press release.

Officers went to the 900 block of Benjamin Benson Street around 9:05 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a man who had been shot.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.