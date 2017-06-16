Man, pregnant woman allegedly conspired to sexually abuse newborn baby

Warning: The following story contains disturbing content.

YUKON, Okla. — An Oklahoma man is accused of planning with a pregnant woman to rape and torture a newborn baby.

Police say 39-year-old Daniel Thomas J. Deffner messaged the woman on Facebook and planned to molest her unborn child, KFOR reports. Officials say the mother agreed to the acts and told Deffner she would take part in the abuse.

“This is one of, if not the sickest thing I’ve ever heard of, and I can’t describe the evil and deranged details of what they were planning to do to this innocent and defenseless baby,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

Investigators also say Deffner manipulated an 11-year-old girl to send him nude photos of herself and had set up a meeting with the girl.

In a search of the Deffner's home, deputies reportedly found images of the young girl and child pornography on multiple electronic devices.

On June 9, he was arrested and charged with procuring a minor in child pornography, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The pregnant woman’s children have been placed into protective custody. Her identity has not been released.