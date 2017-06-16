× Man allegedly stabbed by co-worker after wearing wrong shoes to work

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — A South Carolina man is accused of stabbing another employee who wore the wrong shoes to work because he would have to do twice as much to help.

The employee went into work between midnight Wednesday and early Thursday morning and was going to sent home due to the wrong shoes, WNHS reports. That’s when 50-year-old Darron Jackson became upset and stabbed the victim.

Another employee stepped in to help and tried to help, but was also stabbed.

Jackson was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.