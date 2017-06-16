× Man accused of trying to run over Stokes County deputy arrested

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of trying to run over a Stokes County deputy has been arrested, according to a press release.

Logan Bevill faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and felony fleeing to elude.

On Wednesday, Stokes County Deputy M. Scriven tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Bevill took off and crashed into a ditch.

Deputy Scriven got out of his vehicle and the suspect tried to run him over. The deputy then fired his service weapon and the suspect sped away.

On Thursday, deputies arrested Bevill at his home.

He was placed in jail under a $100,000 secured bond. He has a June 28 court date.