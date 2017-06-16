Los Angeles lights Bat-signal for Adam West

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- A bat signal was launched from Los Angeles City Hall Thursday night to honor Adam West, the actor best known for his work in the 1960s "Batman" TV show. West, 88, died on June 9 following a battle with leukemia.

The Bat Signal lights up City Hall in Downtown LA. #AdamWest @KTLA pic.twitter.com/smgJZbIw0A — mark mester (@mester_mark) June 16, 2017

DC Comics encouraged fans to "don their Bat-suits and trusty utility belts in honor of West’s signature role as the true crimefighter," according to CNN.

"I grew up watching Adam West. He was very important to me; I was very devastated when he passed away," Peggy Reynolds told KTLA. "It was so much fun to watch the life that he brought to the character."

Reynolds attended the event in a Harley Quinn costume.

Late Saturday, a company in Charleston, South Carolina also launched the bat signal to honor the late actor.

Adams Outdoor Charleston paid homage to the “Batman” actor by posting the iconic signal on digital billboards throughout the city.

The West Family released a statement on the actor’s death on Facebook Saturday morning:

“It’s with great sadness that we are sharing this news…Adam West passed away peacefully last night after a short but brave battle with leukemia. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we’ll miss him. We know you’ll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years. Hug your loved ones today.”

The “Batman” series lasted three seasons in total. West went on to make appearances on the animated series “Family Guy” as Mayor Adam West, the oddball leader of Quahog, Rhode Island.