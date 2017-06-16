× Lexington teen facing multiple child sex charges involving 12-year-old

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A 17-year-old from Lexington is facing multiple child sex charges involving a 12-year-old, according to a press release.

On Feb. 16, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into a teen allegedly committing sexual offenses against a juvenile.

During the investigation, deputies found that Justin Lee Harper had engaged in multiple sex acts with the child.

On Wednesday, Harper was arrested and charged with first-degree sex offense, indecent liberties and solicitation of a minor under 12.

The charges came from an ongoing investigation into Harper. The charges are in relation to a separate occurrence with a different minor.

He was placed in the Davidson County Jail under an additional $150,000 secured bond.