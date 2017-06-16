Lexington teen facing multiple child sex charges involving 12-year-old
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A 17-year-old from Lexington is facing multiple child sex charges involving a 12-year-old, according to a press release.
On Feb. 16, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into a teen allegedly committing sexual offenses against a juvenile.
During the investigation, deputies found that Justin Lee Harper had engaged in multiple sex acts with the child.
Harper was taken into custody on Feb. 17 and was charged with first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sex offense and one count of obscene literature.
On Wednesday, Harper was arrested and charged with first-degree sex offense, indecent liberties and solicitation of a minor under 12.
The charges came from an ongoing investigation into Harper. The charges are in relation to a separate occurrence with a different minor.
He was placed in the Davidson County Jail under an additional $150,000 secured bond.