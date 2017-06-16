Hughes Park in Thomasville gets major facelift, new baseball fields, playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – From new baseball fields to a new playground and new batting cages, Hughes Park in Thomasville has gotten a major facelift in the past year.

“We're doubling the services we can offer to our citizens,” said Davidson County Parks and Recreation athletic director Scott Hulin.

Nearly every weekend, Hulin says the fields are packed because of softball and baseball tournaments.

“We're making a big economic impact for our county here,” Hulin said.

Hulin says, last year alone, tournaments at the park generated $1.2 million for the county.

“People buying food at local restaurants and buying gas,” he said.

Hulin says the county wants to keep that economic ball rolling, turning a 30 acre lot behind the park into four new athletic fields.

Two will be baseball fields, the others will be multipurpose.

So far, about $200,000 has been spent on upgrades to the county's six parks.

Several parks have gotten new splash pads, basketball courts, and walking trails like one at Lake-Thom-a Lex in Lexington.

“We're trying to give our citizens in the county more recreational opportunities,” Hulin said.

Hulin says along with recreation and growing the economy, another goal is trying brand Davidson County as a tournament town.

"We hope that with building these new facilities that will help us draw in more tournaments, more people, get the word out," Hulin said.