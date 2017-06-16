× Hazmat crews respond to Burlington Aldi, shopping center closed

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Hazmat crews are responding to a shopping center in Burlington, according to police.

The call came in around 8:30 a.m. at the Aldi located at 1801 S. Church St. Police say “haze” was reported in the shopping center buildings and employees at Aldi’s said they had scratchy throats.

The shopping center, which also contains Harbor Freight Tools, Big Lots and Office Depot has been evacuated as a precaution.

The Regional Response Team, which is headquartered in Greensboro, is trying to identify what is in the haze.

The Burlington Police Department posted about the incident Friday morning.

The post read, “Haz-mat scene at Aldi’s on S Church St. The entire shopping center, including the parking lot is closed indefinitely. Fire & PD on scene.”

Haz-mat scene at Aldi's on S Church St. The entire shopping center, including the parking lot is closed indefinitely. Fire & PD on scene. — Burlington Police-NC (@BurlingtonNC_PD) June 16, 2017

No injuries have been reported.