4 injured after wrong-way driver hits car head-on on Highway 52 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Four people were seriously injured in a head-on collision on Highway 52 in Winston-Salem late Thursday night, according to a press release.

At about 10:40 p.m., Winston-Salem police received reports of a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 52.

The vehicle, driven by 28-year-old Roberto Jose Martinez Lemus, then hit a Toyota carrying two passengers head-on.

The driver of the Toyota, David Leonard Stafford, and two passengers, Jeri High Stafford and Jean Lawrence High, all sustained life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

In addition, Martinez Lemus was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries, the release states. Police say he was driving drunk when the crash happened.

Martinez Lemus has been charged with three counts of serious injury by vehicle, one count of driving while impaired, one count of serious injury by vehicle, one count of no operator’s license, one count of careless and reckless driving and one count of traveling the wrong way on a highway.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7832.

Teamwork by FCEMS, WSFD and WSPD on a head on crash on US52 South near Patterson Ave.071. pic.twitter.com/LnRCm4Li0B — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) June 16, 2017