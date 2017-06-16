× 3 people accused of robbing Wendy’s restaurant in Greensboro arrested

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three people accused of robbing a Wendy’s restaurant in Greensboro on Friday morning have been arrested.

Shaneal Malique Turner, 22; Mikayla Janice Campbell, 19, and Treyvohn Emory Eric Medley, 22, face charges in connection to the incident, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Police were called to the Wendy’s at 907 Knox Road at about 2:41 a.m. after an employee called 911 to report that the business had been robbed.

Witnesses told police that a man and a woman approached an employee who was outside of the business on break. One of the suspects allegedly pointed a handgun at the employee and both escorted her back in the building.

Once inside, the two directed other employees to different areas within the business, and demanded money from several cash registers, according to police.

After getting the money, the male robber allegedly took a cell phone from one of the employees.

Police said the two then fled the scene in a waiting vehicle.

An A&T University police officer heard the vehicle description over the police radio, saw the vehicle around Yanceyville Street, followed it, and notified dispatch, police said.

The suspects have been jailed in Guilford County and each charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapons and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.