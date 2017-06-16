2 children shot outside school during end-of-year picnic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Chicago police are questioning persons of interest in a shooting that wounded two school girls at an end of year picnic.

The drive-by shooting happened around 2 p.m. near Joseph Warren Elementary, on the city's South Side.

Two girls, ages 7 and 13, were shot, according to WGN.

Authorities say the younger girl was shot in the leg, the older girl was shot in the hand. They were both taken to the hospital.

Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Students and parents at the picnic ran inside the school during the shooting.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says the girls were not the intended target. Students who had been suspended from the school were trying to attend the picnic. They were removed from the school grounds by security, police say, but were nearby when someone in a passing car opened fire. Johnson says the suspended students ran back into the picnic drawing the gunfire that hit the victims.

Shortly after, police stopped a vehicle near the school they thought was linked to the shooting and questioned the occupants.