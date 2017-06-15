Woman says she was kicked out of mall over ‘Finding Nemo’ tank top

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman wearing a “Finding Nemo” tank top and shorts says she was kicked out of a mall because of “inappropriate dress.”

Hannah Pewee said she was at the Woodland Mall and dressed in a “Finding Nemo” shirt with a pair of teal shorts when someone reported her to mall security because of how she was dressed.

On June 10, she took to Facebook to describe her experience.

“Apparently, some anonymous person reported me to MALL SECURITY for inappropriate dress and I was kicked out. Never mind that within a one-foot radius there were plenty of girls dressed just like me since it’s NINETY degrees outside,” she wrote in the post. “I am so angry right now I’m shaking. I felt so embarrassed I almost cried. All because a stranger didn’t like how I dressed.”

The Woodland Mall released an apology to Pewee on her Facebook post:

“We have apologized to Hannah and we apologize to our community. It is never our intention to shame or embarrass anyone. We’re going to make sure that everyone on our team is aware of how to handle situations like this in the future. We dropped the ball on this one.”

Shortly after the post was made, people started commenting in Pewee’s defense.

“Make sure that is the last time they see your bare-naked credit card at Woodland,” Mike Bryant also said.

The post has more than 20,000 likes and 10,000 shares.