Woman dies in 3-vehicle wreck in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 57-year-old woman involved in a 3-vehicle wreck in Greensboro in early June has died of her injuries, according to a press release.

The wreck happened on June 7 at the intersection of West Market Street and Gallimore Dairy Road. July Davis Kallam, of Randleman, was driving a 2012 Toyota Prius west on West Market Street when she crashed into a stationary tractor that was waiting to turn. As a result of the impact, her car overturned and was hit by another vehicle.

She was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

Police say impairment and speed were not factors in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-1000.