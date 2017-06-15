Video shows large fight at Carowinds involving several people

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A fight involving at least a half dozen people at Carowinds amusement park was caught on video.

WSOC reported that the cellphone footage shows one man on the ground, while others throw punches during an incident on June 3.

There’s a shoving match once the man is able to get up. It appears to stop, but then continues for about 50 seconds.

A security officer watches closely, but he doesn’t step in or try to break up the fight.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded and those involved in the fight were ejected from the park.

Last year on July 4, several teens were ejected after running through the park looking for someone to fight.