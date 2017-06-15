× Twin NC girls conjoined at the head successfully separated after 11 hours of surgery

PHILADELPHIA – North Carolina twins who were born joined at the head are now sleeping side-by-side after surgery in Philadelphia.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Erin Delaney and Abby Delaney were successfully separated after 11 hours of surgery at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia on June 6.

The 10-month-old twins are from Mooresville and were born with a condition called craniopagus, is the least common type of conjoined twins.

“When we go home, it’s going to be a big party,” mother Heather Delaney said in a statement released by the hospital. “Welcome home, baby shower, first birthday.”

This marks the 23rd time the hospital has separated conjoined twins, according to the paper.