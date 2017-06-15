× Stephen Curry prefers to decline White House visit if invited

Following the team’s championship win, Golden State Warriors captain Stephen Curry told reporters Wednesday that no decision on visiting Donald Trump at the White House has been made but he felt an invite would be declined.

Curry said that if invited, the decision would come as a team, but added he probably “wouldn’t go.”

“Somebody asked me about it a couple months ago, the hypothetical, ‘If a championship were to happen, what would I do?’ I answered, ‘I wouldn’t go.’ I still feel like that today,” Curry told ESPN. “But obviously, as a team, we’re going to have a conversation. This is a moment we’re going to enjoy together.”

Steph Curry saying, at this point, he wouldn't go to White House, but team hasn't had discussion pic.twitter.com/zVWo7qRj0Y — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 14, 2017

Finals MVP Kevin Durant declined to say whether he would accept an invitation and teammate Andre Iguodala said he would follow Curry’s lead.

“We’re going to do what our leader (Curry) does,” Iguodala told USA Today. “I think we handle (the White House situation) when it gets there. I mean, it may be different. There might be somebody different in (office). That’s a realistic thing to say though, right? So you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

In the past, Curry and head coach Steve Kerr have both been vocal critics of the president.

Last month, Kerr called Trump a “blowhard” and said he “couldn’t be more ill-suited for office,” according to USA Today.