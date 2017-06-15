× Silver Alert issued for teenager missing out of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old man missing out of Winston-Salem, according to police.

Terrell Laqua Smith was last seen Wednesday while being released from the Forsyth County Detention Center, Winston-Salem police said in a press release.

Police said Smith suffers from schizophrenia, bi-polar disorder, and A.D.H.D. and did not return to his home after being released.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jean shorts. Police have provided a photo of him.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert.

Anyone with any information on Smith’s whereabouts can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.