Reidsville man targeting social workers arrested in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Reidsville man who allegedly targeted at least two social service employees has been captured in North Myrtle Beach, according to Burlington Police Department Assistant Chief Chris Verdeck.

Tuesday afternoon, Christopher Lee Neal showed up at the social services department, causing concern for staff. Deputies escorted one social worker home and the other to the county line (she lives in Burlington).

Late Tuesday night, one of those social workers, Carlietha Rosanna Glover says she was driving her vehicle south on West Webb Avenue in Burlington.

She told authorities that as she approached the intersection of West Webb and Glenn Raven Road a black BMW SUV drove along a side of her vehicle and fired a gunshot into the driver’s side of her car.

The dark-colored SUV then left the area in an unknown direction of travel.

Glover drove her car to the Burlington Police Department parking lot where she met with officers. She was not injured as a result of the gunfire.

Glover is his child’s social worker who has been working on his child custody case, according to Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Suthard.

A subsequent investigation was conducted by the Burlington Police Criminal Investigations Division which found the driver of the BMW SUV (NC Registration EBK-9894) to be Neal, 42, of Reidsville.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

Burlington Police obtained the following charges on Neal: one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

In addition, Neal was arrested with his 27-year-old girlfriend Latanya Whetsell. She has an outstanding warrant for arrest as well.