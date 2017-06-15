‘Please daddy, don’t’: Man accused of stabbing 12-year-old girl to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Illinois man is accused of brutally killing his ex-girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter with a hammer and knife.

John Singleton is charged with the murder of Alexis Stubbs, WGN-TV reports. Singleton is not Alexis' biological father but has known her since she was eight years old and a man the girl considered to be her stepfather.

On Sunday, Alexis’ mother and Singleton had allegedly been arguing over cigarettes and their living arrangements. Singleton had recently moved back in with them after he served three years for trying to strangle Alexis' mother.

Following the argument, the woman called police to remove the man. When Alexis went back into the building, Singleton pulled the 12-year-old by her hair into the apartment and threatened her with a hammer.

That's when Singleton stabbed Alexis more than 11 times, WGN reports.

Alexis could be heard “screaming and begging for life, saying, ‘Please daddy, don’t,’” the state's assistant attorney told the court on Tuesday.

The convicted felon then left the scene and attempted to hide in a nearby port-a-potty, but was eventually found.

Alexis was taken to the hospital and where she died about an hour later.

John Singleton is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping in the murder. He is also charged with aggravated battery of a police officer for attacking an officer while in custody.