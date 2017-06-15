× NCAA suspends Rick Pitino in Louisville basketball infractions ruling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The NCAA on Thursday suspended Louisville coach Rick Pitino for five Atlantic Coast Conference games for this upcoming season and issued numerous other sanctions, the Courier-Journal reported.

According to the Courier-Journal, former director of basketball operations Andre McGee received a 10-year show cause order, and former program assistant Brandon Williams received a one-year show-cause order.

The NCAA also ordered a “vacation of basketball records in which student-athletes competed while ineligible from December 2010 and July 2014.”

“The university will provide a written report containing the games impacted (by the vacation of records),” the NCAA’s release said, “to the NCAA media coordination and statistics staff within 45 days of the public decision release.”

It was not immediately clear if the ruling would impact the Cards’ 2013 national championship.

U of L also received a $5,000 fine, among other sanctions.

The ruling is the result of an investigation that started in August 2015.