NC House panel passes bill to fine slow drivers in the left lane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – You know the people who are always driving in the left lane of the highway?

They are the drivers who don't move over, blocking everyone else from passing. Well, some lawmakers say enough is enough.

House Bill 827 has been introduced that would allow law enforcement to fine drivers $200 who stay in the left lane.

Lawmakers who back the bill say it is a public safety issue. But others worry the bill could target elderly drivers or give law enforcement and unnecessary reason to pull someone over.

The bill has a long road ahead before it becomes law. Previous attempts have failed.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol supports the bill.