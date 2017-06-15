NC babies celebrate ‘graduation’ from NICU

GASTONIA, N.C. — This might be the most adorable “graduation” ceremony of all time.

For more than six months, the staff at “The Birthplace” at CaroMount Regional Medical Center in Gastonia has held “graduation” ceremonies for babies leaving the neonatal intensive care unit, WBTV reports. Initially, NICU nurse Melissa Jordan wanted to celebrate after one baby that was preparing to go home following spending two months there.

“We had a baby born at 29 weeks gestation so he was in the NICU for over two months, and when he was finally ready to discharge, the family came and brought this onesie that said ‘NICU grad’,” Jordan told BuzzFeed.

Fourteen “graduations” later, it’s becoming a tradition.

Jordan says the celebrations are simply to celebrate the end of an often tough journey for the babies and their families.

“To stay in here all the time is stressful for families. Some days are happy, some days are sad, it’s pretty much an emotional roller coaster,” Jordan said.

The ceremony includes a photo shoot complete with graduation caps made out of personalized foam sheets.

NICU nurse makes adorable 'graduation' hats for preemies. PHOTOS AND VIDEO » https://t.co/63CilqsEwQ pic.twitter.com/ClJ1SejYKp — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) June 15, 2017