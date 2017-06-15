Mayodan salvage store feeds people in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYODAN, N.C. – At LOT 2540, it’s not hard to find volunteers passionate about serving people.

“I think this place is really unique because it’s helping to uplift them in a respectful way, [it] gives people dignity,” volunteer Heather Belton said.

“The church needs to be a verb, not just a noun,” said Isaac Belton, Heather Belton’s son.

LOT 2540 is a salvage and recycling ministry in Mayodan.

“We take in donations of lightly used building materials, home furnishings, appliances, and we take those and resell them at a discount to the public and we use those funds to provide the food and services we do,” director Marty Roberts said.

During the week people can go to the facility for a hot lunch from the Well Café.

Roberts estimates that about 15,000 lunches will be served through the café this year.

Volunteer Pat Tucker helps serve those meals.

“What makes me cut out for it is, I see the person,” Tucker said.

Outside of the meals served at the facility, LOT 2540 has a mobile component, taking food, including fresh produce directly to people in the community.

Eight times a month LOT 2540 does food distributions and some of those include a mobile market.

“Almost like a farmers market in the community,” Roberts said.

“I just think it’s huge for us to be able to show God’s light because that’s the example Christ set for us and this place puts Christianity in action,” Heather Belton said.

LOT 2540 also has a food pantry that provides groceries for people in need.

For more information on programs and services, visit http://www.lot2540.com/need-help/