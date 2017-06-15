Mark Walker’s emotional reaction to GOP baseball shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- FOX8's Alex Rose spoke with U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, a Greensboro Republican, about the GOP baseball practice shooting in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning.

"I think what we have to make sure as members of Congress is that people see that we love and care about each other," Walker said. "I think it's important that even in our differences, we learn to respect each other. There are things that I believe in, in social issues, pro-life issues, and I'm not going to compromise on that. But, it doesn't mean I attack a member that has a different opinion or viewpoint in a personal manner."

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a staff member, and at least two Capitol Hill police agents were shot at the practice. Scalise was standing near second base when he was shot in the hip. Scalise remains in critical condition.

Walker tweeted about the shooting Wednesday morning, thanking Capitol Police for its bravery.

“The Capitol Police saved many lives this morning from a shooter who had obviously planned to kill many Republican members,” Walker said.

Walker is a Baptist minister from Greensboro who represents North Carolina’s Sixth District, which includes part of Guilford County and Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Lee, Person, Randolph and Rockingham counties.