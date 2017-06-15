× Man who robbed bank to get away from wife sentenced to home confinement

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 71-year-old Kansas man who admitted to robbing a bank because he’d “rather be in jail than at home” with his wife was sentenced to home confinement.

On Tuesday, Lawrence John Ripple was sentenced to six months of home confinement, according to the Kansas City Star. The sentence, which could have been up to 37 months in prison, was reduced after the public defender told the judge that Ripple suffered from depression after heart surgery and called the robbery a “cry for help.”

Ripple is also expected to serve three years’ probation and 50 hours of community service, as well as pay the bank he robbed $227.27.

In September 2016, he gave the bank teller a note that read, “I have a gun, give me money.”

The teller gave him the money and instead of running away, he took the cash and sat in the lobby.

When approached by a security guard, Ripple quickly gave himself up and was taken into custody.

When asked about the incident, he told investigators that he wrote the robbery note in front of his wife and told her “he would rather be in jail than at home.”