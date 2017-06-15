× Man arrested in 2016 Davidson County double homicide case found hiding in Pennsylvania home

YORK, Pa. – A man accused of shooting and killing two people in Davidson County last year has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

United States Marshals arrested 34-year-old Kareem Jumal Henderson on Thursday as the suspect was hiding inside a home in Chambersburg, according to authorities.

On April 15, 2016, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a double homicide on U.S. Hwy 64. Two victims were found dead with gunshot wounds.

An arrest warrant was obtained earlier this month charging Henderson with two counts of first-degree murder, according to a U.S. Marshals press release.

U.S. Marshals in Greensboro worked with authorities to develop information about the suspect’s whereabouts. Several other law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation.