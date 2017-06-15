× Man accused of stabbing 2 in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man is accused of stabbing two people, including his ex-wife, in Stokes County, according to a press release.

On Wednesday, Stokes County Sheriff’s deputies went to Rierson Road in Tobaccoville in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found Jennie Kiger and James Saunders suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Kiger was checked at the scene and Saunders was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital with multiple stab wounds to the chest. He is in stable condition.

She told deputies that her ex-husband, James Lee Kiger, had stabbed the two.

Warrants were taken out for James Kiger’s arrest and he was later found on Spainhour Mill Road, located at the Forsyth County and Stokes County line.

Kiger was charged with assault with a deadly weapon serious injury, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with intent to kill and breaking and entering to terrorize.

He is in jail on a $700,000 bond.