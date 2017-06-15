Greensboro memorial honoring murdered 7-year-old girl vandalized

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A sign at a memorial park in Greensboro was vandalized this week and neighbors think the damage may be gang-related.

The ShaLonda Poole Foundation posted a posted to its Facebook page this week, with blue graffiti tagged on the memorial sign on South Street.

Seven-year-old ShaLonda Poole was abducted and murdered in 1990. She was found in the woods near Jones Elementary School and the memorial at the park next to it was created in her memory.

A young man from the community stepped up to clean up the graffiti on his own this week, according to the foundation’s Facebook page.

Neighbors hope their kids can learn a lesson from his actions.

“I want them to be like the young man who fixed it,” said Gail Starnes, who lives in the Warnersville neighborhood. “That’s what I’m teaching my kids. I want you to be the one to step up when nobody else is stepping up, and it doesn’t matter about your age. You can still step up and take a stand. This young man that did this, I wish I knew who he was. I’d be so proud.”

A representative with the city of Greensboro said they’re looking in to what happened.