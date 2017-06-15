In Thursday's Money Matters, Bobbi Rebel discusses the federal reserve's decision to raise credit card interest rates, Bank of America's fine for recording customers and more.
Federal reserve to raise credit card interest rates
-
New John Deere dealership coming to High Point, Duke Energy surcharge proposal and more
-
NC’s jobless rate increases in January, credit report changes and more
-
Should you give your kids access to your credit card?
-
Money Matters: Interest in building the border wall, Home Depot’s hiring spree and more
-
Market after Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, average credit card debt and more
-
-
New scam tricks victims out of thousands of dollars using old con
-
New jobs report, Duke Energy’s rate hike and more
-
NC unemployment rate dropping
-
Trump budget concerns, mortgage rates increase and more
-
Chipotle to offer business degrees for workers, Duke Energy’s proposed rate hike and more
-
-
Best NC city to buy a home, mortgage rates fall and more
-
Money Matters: Gas prices on the rise, out-of-state sales tax and more
-
U.S. unemployment hits lowest level since 2001