Escaped prisoners accused of killing 2 corrections officers possibly seen in South Carolina

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. – Two inmates accused of murder escaped from a Georgia prison and may have been seen in South Carolina.

The Island Packet newspaper reported that there has been an unconfirmed sighting of 24-year-old Ricky Dubose and 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe near the Switzerland area of Jasper County.

The suspects are accused of killing two corrections officers Tuesday morning in central Georgia’s Putnam County.

The officers were killed just before 7:30 a.m. while transporting prisoners during a work detail.

The person who reported the sighting to law enforcement said the suspects were wearing camouflage pants and black shirts near Exit 18 off I-95.

“We are asking citizens in this area to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity,” the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. “They are believed to be armed and dangerous and if sighted should not be approached.”