Dog missing after GOP baseball practice attack has been found

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The dog who went missing Wednesday morning after the GOP baseball practice shooting in Alexandria, Virginia was found early Thursday morning.

The dog, named Daphne, was at a nearby dog park with its sitter when the shooting happened, WJLA reports. The dog ran off following the gunshots.

The Alexandria Police Department confirmed Daphne had been found on Twitter Thursday morning.

UPDATE: You may have heard abt Daphne, who ran from Alexandria shooting scene & was lost yesterday. She was FOUND early this morning. pic.twitter.com/7Kp5L2fpmO — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 15, 2017

At least six people including Steve Scalise, the third-ranking member of House Republican leadership as the majority whip, were hospitalized. Scalise remains in critical condition at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

The alleged shooter was identified as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, of Belleville, Illinois.

The shooting took place at a practice for the GOP congressional baseball team. The team is playing a charity game at Nationals Field Thursday night.