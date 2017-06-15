Video shows blimp catch fire, crash near US Open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIN, Wis. -- Witness video shows a blimp catch fire and crash near the U.S. Open Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the golf tournament in Erin, Wisconsin, according to the Milwaukee-Wisconsin Journal-Sentinel.

Madison Seigworth tweeted about the fiery crash Thursday afternoon.

The tweet read, "Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out."

The United States Golf Association released a statement on the incident:

"According to local authorities, a commercial blimp not affiliated with the USGA or the U.S. Open Championship broadcast crashed in an open field approximately a half-mile from the Erin Hills golf course at approximately 11:15 a.m. First responders were quick to arrive at the scene and the pilot is currently being treated for unknown injuries. No other people were involved in the incident and local law enforcement is currently investigating. Our thoughts and prayers are with the pilot at this time."

The U.S. Open's official Twitter released a quick statement on the crash.

"A blimp unaffiliated with the #USOpen or @FOXSports has crashed near Erin Hills. Pilot was injured and first responders are on the scene," the post read.

The blimp is operated by AirSign, an advertising firm, WDJT reports. The PenFed Credit Union was the blimp's sponsor for the tournament. The company tweeted about the blimp's arrival earlier Thursday morning and encouraged visitors to share photos.

