Authorities looking for man accused of trying to run over Stokes County deputy

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities are looking for a man accused of trying to run over a Stokes County deputy.

The Stokes News reported that Logan Bevill faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and felony fleeing to elude.

A deputy tried to pull the suspect over on Wednesday, but the suspect took off and crashed into a ditch, according to the paper.

The deputy got out of his vehicle and the suspect tried running him over, according to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer fired his service weapon and the suspect sped away, according to the paper.