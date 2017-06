Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- How do you like your hot dog? Mustard, chili, slaw onions? What about tomato slices?

That's just one of the toppings that make Chicago-style hot dogs unique.

It's hard to find authentic Chicago dogs outside of the windy city. In fact, there are only four restaurants in North Carolina that serve them, including Mike's Chicago Dogs and More in Asheboro.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith had to try it out.