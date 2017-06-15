× 300-pound intoxicated man wearing kilt, armed with knives and gun removed from NC roof

SALISBURY, N.C. — North Carolina police had to use a bucket truck to get a 300-pound intoxicated man dressed in a kilt and tactical gear off a rooftop after he allegedly threatened to shoot people, WSOC reports.

A Salisbury citizen called police early Thursday morning claiming that a man was on a rooftop and threatening to shoot people. Police responded to the call and eventually found the man, dressed in black and wearing a kilt, trying to walk across a building cover.

Police say the man, identified as 43-year-old Brian Allen, had a SOG tactical hatchet tucked in the small of his back, numerous knives, ammunition and a pistol concealed in a shoulder holster. Allen told officers he had a concealed carry permit for the gun.

Allen, who weighs 300 pounds, was wearing a kilt, hunting boots, and a tactical vest. He also had several tactical-style bags with flashlights and Kevlar rope.

Because of his weight, authorities had to use a bucket truck from the fire department to get Allen down from the roof of the building.

He has issued a citation for carrying a weapon after consuming alcohol.